NEWBERRY — Junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Third Team. It is her first time receiving an All-Conference award.

A 17-game starter, Jacobs led the Wolves in shots (77) and shots on goal (24), both of which are single-season career highs for the California native. Fifty-six of her shots and 21 of her shots on goal came during South Atlantic Conference play. She was fourth on the team in points (2). Her goal against Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 24 led the Wolves past the Railsplitters.

Jacobs tied her single-game career highs in shots (11) and shots on goal (5) during the two-part Mars Hill game that started on Sept. 7 and finished on Oct. 19.

During her three seasons as a Wolf, Jacobs has started 41 of the 42 games in which she’s appeared. She has tallied nine goals and five assists, totaling 23 points. Five of her nine career goals were game-winning.