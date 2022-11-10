NEWBERRY — Newberry High School won its first home playoff game in five years Friday evening as they never trailed in their 30-20 victory over Batesburg-Leesville.

Newberry High turned three consecutive fumbles into 21 points Friday evening.

LeBron Lyles recovered the first fumble with 5:03 left in the first quarter.

Despite being penalized 15 yards, Newberry still only needed six plays to cover the needed 43 yards for the touchdown with Shaquil Good scoring from a yard out.

Daniel Teran converted the PAT kick for the 7-0 score with 1:23 left in the quarter.

Cash Brown recovered the ensuing kick-off fumble.

OD Robinson scored eight plays later with a two-yard run, as the PAT was good for the 14-0 score with 8:53 left until the half.

Isaiah Glymph recovered the kick-off 34 yards from a potential score.

Four straight running plays ended the drive with a two-yard run from BJ Jones for the 21-0 score with 6:28 left in the second quarter.

BLHS was able to avoid their first shut-out to NHS in 62 years as the Panthers ended a six-play 49-yard drive with a one-yard run for the 21-7 score with 3:06 left in the first half.

Despite getting the ball to start the second half, Newberry was hoping to score some points to take all of the momentum into the locker rooms.

The Bulldogs did just that as quarterback Bryce Satterwhite threw a 43-yard pass to Jamere Crooks for the touchdown, as after the missed PAT kick, Newberry would take a 27-7 lead into the locker rooms 56 seconds later.

For the half, Newberry had 245 yards of offense, while the Panthers had 116.

Satterwhite was intercepted four plays into the third quarter nine yards from the end zone.

The Panthers went to the air only once in a 91-yard 15-play drive for the 27-14 score with 4:47 left in the third.

Teran split the uprights on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 21-yard field goal for the 30-14 score.

BLHS marched 61 yards in eight plays before calling a time-out with a fourth-and-goal inches from the goal line.

Jamel Howse stopped the Panther player from scoring with 7:08 left in the contest.

A shanked punt put the Panthers only 28 yards from the end zone.

BLHS scored with a one-yard run with 73 seconds left in the game.

Going for the two, for a potential one-possession game, the attempt was no good.

Satterwhite took one knee to end the game.

The Panthers garnered 269 yards of offense from 47 plays.

BLHS ran a total of two plays in 14:47 of the first half due to the three fumbles.

Newberry had 340 total yards from 52 plays.

Newberry will travel to Abbeville this Friday for the second round of the playoffs.