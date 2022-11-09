MARS HILL, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (13-13, 7-9 SAC) picked up a huge conference victory at Mars Hill University last week, closing out their third five set victory this season.

The Wolves opened with a small lead to start the first set, but the Lions stayed close. Through the midway point, a small 4-0 seemed to be what the Lions needed as they pushed past the Wolves, 25-22,taking the first set.

The Wolves quickly turned it around, jumping out to a 15-4 lead early, led by freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.). The Lions did their best to spark any kind of comeback, but the lead was too large as the Wolves blew past 25-10.

The Wolves kept it rolling to start the third set, jumping out to a 12-4 lead, led by Shaffer and junior Jacquelyn Adams (Summerville). The Lions were able to make a few larger runs to try and make a comeback, but once again, the Wolves were able to breeze past, 25-19, taking the third set.

The Lions were able to get their rhythm again at the start of the fourth set, able to keep close with the Wolves through the midway point. Wolves leading 22-18, the Lions finished out the set on an 7-0 run, taking the fourth set, 25-22.

The Wolves were able to keep a small lead early, until the Lions sparked a 5-0 run to tie it at 10. Immediately, the Wolves closed a 5-0 run, capped off by a service ace from senior Avery Webb (Florence), taking the final set.

Shaffer led the Wolves with 17 kills, with Webb leading the way with 30 assists. Sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) had a huge night near the net, totaling four solo blocks, along with seven assisting blocks.