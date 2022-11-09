SALEM, Va. — Head Coach Deral Brown and the Newberry College Wrestling team traveled to Salem, Virginia for the opening of the 2022-2023 season at the Roanoke Cregger Center.

This trip was a learning experience for the Wolves with the many strong teams in the field bringing a level of competition. The open was highlighted by the performances of senior Devon Rice (285 lb; Rock Hill), junior Christian Decatur (125 lb; Goldsboro, N.C.), senior Timothy Decatur (133 lb; Goldsboro, N.C.), freshman Zachary Hornsby (184 lb; Newberry) and 149 pounder Devan Moore (149 lb; Baxley, Ga.), they secured wins in a match before eventually falling to the competition. Although the results were not in the favor of Newberry, the Wolves left gaining experience against opponents to help them prepare for the rest of the season.

“This was a great season opener stacked with high-caliber Division I competition. The areas in which we need to improve were exposed, and I look forward to getting back to work on Monday in preparation for Belmont Abbey,” Brown said.