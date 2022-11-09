SPARTANBURG — The Newberry College field hockey team was defeated by the Converse Valkyries last week, 2-1.

Last Tuesday’s matchup was the teams’ second matchup of the season, the first being the teams’ Oct. 4 game in Newberry that was decided by the same score.

The Wolves looked to take an early lead when sophomore midfielder Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) took two shots following two back-to-back penalty corners, both of which were blocked and sent the Valkyries back on offense. The Wolves defense held strong and the teams took their no-goal tie into the second quarter.

After controlling the ball for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter, the Valkyries struck first with a penalty stroke goal. Following the goal, both teams swapped possessions in the middle of the field as neither defense would break. The final shot of the first half was taken by Converse in the 24th minute, but the shot was saved by Wolves’ sophomore goalie Peyton Hamilton (York, Pa.). The teams again went back and forth avoiding the shooting arc and the Valkyries took their one-goal lead to halftime.

The teams’ defenses held strong for the first ten minutes of the second half. But with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Converse scored their second goal of the match. Newberry took two shots around the end of the period, but they were unable to find the back of the cage and the Wolves entered the final quarter down two goals.

The Wolves controlled the ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter and were quickly awarded a penalty corner. The penalty corner resulted in the Wolves first goal of the match when Chikoore found freshman midfielder Agustina Montserrat (Buenos Aires, Argentina) who put a shot past the Valkyries’ keeper. With a newfound spirit, the Wolves began looking for the equalizing goal.

With the clock ticking down below one minute, the Wolves were awarded a penalty corner where they attempted to draw the game even and force overtime. Despite their best efforts, the Wolves were unable to find a shot opportunity and the Valkyries secured their victory.