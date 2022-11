WHITMIRE — The Wolverines fell to the the Hornets, who out played the Wolverines, but did not keep them out of the Region 3 playoffs.

The Wolverines were able to put up a single touchdown in the first quarter. The Hornets were able to score twice in the first quarter. Ending the quarter 14-6, Hornets.

The rest of the night belonged to the Hornets with the final score 34-6.

Bringing the Wolverines record to 6-5 and the Hornets 7-4.