The company is investing $89 million

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Ecoplexus, a leading global solar energy company, announced plans to establish a new solar farm operation in Newberry County. The company is investing $89 million into the project.

“Newberry County aims to be a part of the green energy economy, and this is a big step in that direction. We welcome the investments of Ecoplexus and look forward to many years of clean energy production right here at home,” said Newberry County Council Chairperson Todd Johnson

Ecoplexus is an international renewable energy company that develops, owns and operates utility-scale solar projects for commercial, government and utility markets. The company’s services also include the design, engineering, construction and financing of renewable energy systems. With a focus on sustainability, the company is committed to a future of clean power by using renewable business practices to lower carbon footprints.

“Ecoplexus appreciates the opportunity to partner with the leadership and the people of Newberry County to bring new investment and additional tax revenues to this vibrant community. We value the welcoming support the Newberry solar project has received and look forward to working together to bring clean energy to the local power grid,” said Ecoplexus President and Chief Commercial Officer Erik Stube.

Located at 3840 Island Ford Road in Silverstreet, Ecoplexus’ operation will be a photovoltaic solar farm capable of generating up to 74.94 megawatts of renewable energy.

“Today’s announcement by Ecoplexus shows that South Carolina continues to expand and diversify our rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, creating a brighter and cleaner future for all South Carolinians. Congratulations to Ecoplexus on their new operation in Newberry County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster

Operations are expected to be online in 2025.

“We welcome Ecoplexus to South Carolina’s growing roster of clean energy companies. Our solar sector shines bright, and we look forward to Ecoplexus’ sustainable impact in Newberry County and beyond,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.