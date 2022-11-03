NEWBERRY – With the season right around the corner, the Wolves wrestling team is in full swing as they prepare for a competitive season and look to build on the success of last year. With the successes of the previous season comes recognition in the form of being a team to watch for the upcoming season.

The NWCA has released their 2022-2023 Preseason Division II Men’s rankings with Newberry College making three appearances on the list.

The first appearance comes by way of senior Timothy Decatur (Goldsboro, N.C.), who is the ninth ranked wrestler at the 133 lbs weight class. The second appearance on the list was senior Will Evans (Richmond Hill, Ga.), who also came in as the ninth ranked wrestler in his respective weight class of 157 lbs.

Newberry Wrestling also made an appearance on the list after receiving eight votes for a top 25 bid in team rankings.