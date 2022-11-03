PROSPERITY — During Homecoming, Mid-Carolina High School Rebels took on the Eau Claire Shamrocks.

Anthony Wicker was the first Rebel to score and it wouldn’t be his last. Chris Chapman put the first extra point through the uprights, bringing the score to 7-0 with 7:54 on the first quarter clock.

The Shamrocks Samir Holloway was stopped on the punt return by Rebels Damani Powell and Zy Agnew.

Wicker’s next catch was intercepted by the Shamrocks Sincire Saxon who scored the Shamrocks first touchdown. The extra point was no good. The Wolverines defense kept the Shamrocks from scoring again in the first quarter.

Wicker, after a bunch of Shamrock penalties, was able to score another Rebels touchdown, bringing the score to 14-6 at the end of the first.

Early in the second quarter, the Shamrocks scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion, bringing the score to 14-14.

On the Rebels next possession, Wicker scored another touchdown and Chapman scored the extra point, bringing the score to 21-14.

On the Shamrocks next possession, the quarterback was sacked and the Rebels ultimately gained back possession, resulting in another touchdown by Wicker and an extra point by Chapman. The score was now 28-14 Rebels.

The Rebels defense again stopped the Shamrocks from scoring and gained possession. The Wicker scored another touchdown and we went into halftime, 34-14 Rebels.

The Rebels came out of the locker room fired up and ready to go after all of the Homecoming presentations and Coronation of the Homecoming Queen.

With 7:41 seconds on the third quarter clock, Wicker scored another touchdown and Chapman scored the extra point, Rebels now leading 41-14.

On their next possession, the Shamrocks fumbled the ball and the Rebels took advantage and this time the Rebels Michael Lindler scored the touchdown and Braeden Wessinger scored the extra point, bringing the score to 48-14.

Late in the fourth quarter, Shamrocks Ricky Murray scored a touchdown and their kicker scored the extra point.

Final score Rebels 48, Shamrocks 21