ANDERSON — The men’s soccer team (4-7-3, 2-5-3 South Atlantic Conference) took the short road trip to Anderson for their final SAC matchup against the Anderson University Trojans.

The first half was a defensive battle for both teams. The Wolves came out as being the more offensive of the two teams as at the end of the first half. Newberry held the advantage in shots and shots on target, with the Wolves firing eight shots with five on goal while the Trojans fired six with one on goal.

The second half picked up where the first half left off, emphasis on the defensive end and working up the attack to get quality shots. Newberry saw the first attempts at the goal, as shots by senior Nestor Nunez (Madrid, Spain) and sophomore Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain) were fired off but blocked by the opposition.

The tide turned tremendously within the next two minutes, the Trojans found the back of the net off of a header from a free kick to put the match at 1-0. Newberry had their chances, but the team could not prevail as the Anderson Trojans defeated the Wolves by a score of 1-0.