ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (5-10-1, 4-7 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their final regular season match of the season to the Anderson Trojans on Wednesday night 0-1.

The Wolves came into the match looking to improve their standings in the SAC conference tournament, having already clinched an appearance by defeating Mars Hill on Oct. 19. The Wolves appeared to be on their way to accomplishing this goal.

The Wolves outshot the Trojans 12-5 in the first half, but neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. The Wolves had a chance to score in the 24th and 25th minute from a pair of shots from junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.). The second shot, which came off of a corner kick, was saved by the Trojans’ keeper and the Wolves would need to find another scoring opportunity. Despite taking seven out of the final eight shots in the first half, three of which were on goal, the Wolves once again entered halftime drawn at 0-0.

The teams controlled the ball more evenly in the second half than in the first half. The Wolves once again outshot the Trojans, this time by a 11-10 margin. However, one of those shots by the Trojans, coming in the 75th minute, found the back of the net and gave the Trojans a one-goal lead.

Newberry went on the offensive in the final 15 minutes of the match, but were unable to find a goal of their own, falling 0-1 to Anderson.