WHITMIRE — On a chilly Senior Night in Whitmire the 8-1 Lions vs 6-3 Wolverines was a game for the ages.

The Lions’ Damion Fee scored the first touchdown of the night, and the Lions extra-point attempt was good.

On their first possession, the Wolverines were stopped by the Lions defense from scoring.

On the punt return on their second possession, the Lions JaCorreum Howze scored a 75 yard touchdown, followed by a successful extra-point. The score was then 14-0 in the first quarter with 6:48 on the clock.

The Wolverines next possession resulted in Ashton Nelson scoring a 47-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 14-6, Lions. Wolverines attempted a two-point conversion, the Lions had a face mask call and the Wolverines second attempt at a two-point conversion was no good.

Lions fumbled the ball on the next play, but we’re able to recover it and scored another touchdown and extra-point at the beginning of the second quarter, bringing the score to 21-6

Wolverines lost possession on their next play which made way for the Lions to score another touchdown and extra-point which brought the score to 28-6 with 5:51 left in the half.

The Wolverines were unsuccessful on their next possession, and the Lions Damien Fee scored another touchdown and the extra-point attempt was also good. The score at halftime was 35-6 Lions.

The Wolverines received the ball after halftime, but were unable to get past the Lion’s defense. The Lions on their possession were able to score another touchdown and extra-point, bringing the score to 42-6, Lions with 6:09 on the third quarter clock.

The Wolverines fumbled and the Lions recovered the ball, but Wolverines Ricky Hamilton intercepted the throw. The Wolverines were again unable to capitalize on the possession. The third quarter ended 42-6, Lions.

Wolverines Kayshaun Schumpert was able to get past the Lions defense and scored a Wolverine touchdown with 9:31 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines attempted a two-point conversion, but it was no good. The score was then 42-12, Lions.

Wolverine Wyatt Harsha intercepted the Lion’s ball and scored a 14-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 42-18, Lions.

The Lions Jordan Strong returned the kick for a Lion’s touchdown and the Lion’s two-point conversion was good. The score was now 50-18.

The Wolverines next possession was fruitless and the Lions Mikel Hutchins was able to score another Lion’s touchdown and Jackson Stone was able to get the extra point.

Final score Lions 57, Wolverines 18.