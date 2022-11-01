NEWBERRY — In their final home match of the season, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (13-13, 7-9 SAC) fell to No. 20 Wingate University in a sweep.

The Wolves looked to get a hot start, taking 12-8 lead midway through the first set. The Bulldogs made their way back, but the Wolves were able to keep them close, being tied late at 21 each. Sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) had a kill with the Bulldogs at set point to try and shut down their momentum, but Wingate got the final point they needed to take a 25-22 first set victory.

Wingate jumped out to a 10-4 lead early to keep their momentum going. A 4-1 run in the middle of the set tried to bring the Wolves back into it, but the Bulldogs were able to keep calm and cruise out the second set victory, 25-19.

The Wolves were able to flip a switch at the start of the third set, leading 7-6 early thanks to attacks all around. However, a brutal 11-0 run from Wingate put away the hopes of the Wolves trying to put a spark into the comeback, running away with the final set, 25-11, to complete the sweep.

Herlehy led the Wolves with eight kills, followed by freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) with seven. Senior Avery Webb (Florence) led the team with assists, having 14.