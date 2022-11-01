NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the 25th consecutive year, the Newberry County School District’s Department of Finance has been awarded with certificates of excellence in financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International recognized the finance department for their annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020-21 school year.

“The Association of School Business Officials International and the Government Finance Officers Association recognizing the Department of Finance with certificates of excellence in financial reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year into June 30, 2021,” said Carson Ware, Ed.D., chief human resources officer with the district.

The awards are the highest recognition within governmental accounting and it stands as a significant accomplishment for the finance department.

“These certificates for achievement are the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by government and its management,” she said.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.