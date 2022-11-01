HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (5-11-1, 4-7 South Atlantic Conference) was defeated by the top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Saturday evening, 0-1.

The Wolves entered the match looking to avenge their loss to the Bears seven days prior. Despite being outshot in the first half, the Wolves defense held strong and freshman goalkeeper CC Brookes (Winter Garden, Fla.), making her first start of the season, held a clean sheet after the first 45 minutes of play.

Starting the second half, the Wolves forced the Bears to take four shots that were off-target to start the second half. Junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) took the first shot for the Wolves in the 57th minute. The shot was off-target and the Wolves offense began looking for another chance to score.

In the 70th minute, the Bears opened the scoring for the match, giving them the one-goal advantage over the Wolves.

The Wolves defense once held strong following the goal, but Newberry was unable to find many scoring opportunities of their own in the final 20 minutes of the match.

With 46 seconds remaining in regulation, the Wolves made one final push at the goal and redshirt senior defender Monica Jimenez (Corona, Calif.) took a shot on goal that was saved by the Bears’ keeper. Lenoir-Rhyne drained the rest of the clock and the Wolves fell 0-1.