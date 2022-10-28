NEWBERRY — After posting the third highest rushing total in game in program history last weekend in a 34-27 win over Catwaba, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) was named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, October 17.

Anderson broke out for 246 yards in the contest, just 15-yards shy of the program record, set by Chance Walker against Catawba in 2019. Mario was also able to tally four touchdowns on the day, tied for second-most in a game. He currently sits sixth in the country in yards per game after posting his 12th career 100+ yard game, a mark that sits him third most in program history, though his first over 200 yards in his collegiate career. Anderson currently sits alone in seventh place for most career rushing yards in only his sophomore season. His 27 touchdowns is tied for fifth most in a career.