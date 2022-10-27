NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry.

“We are dedicating this park to Mr. Brooks as a tribute and in honor of his great accomplishments,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

City Council began discussions to rename the park in April of this year. As improvements have been made over the years to various city parks, three of them have been renamed after notable members of the Newbery community – Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman, Dr. Julian Grant and U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr.

Speakers at the dedication include Colonel Chris Williamson, commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lieutenant Catherine Anderson of the City of Clinton Police Department. Anderson was hired by Brooks to be one of the first female officers of the highway patrol.

The community is invited to attend the dedication along with council and city staff.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.