NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs’ 2022 Homecoming Friday evening was never a contest as Newberry won 43-2 against Columbia High School to improve to 4-5 on the season.

After a trade of fourth down turnovers, Newberry went on a 72-yard five play drive with 5:26 left in the opening stanza.

Cole Hutchinson carried the ball 18 yards in two plays, before Odareon Robinson finished out the remaining 54 yards in two plays, as his 30-yard run put Newberry ahead 6-0 after the missed two-point PAT attempt with 3:28 in the first.

Lawson James recovered a Columbia fumble one play later.

Shaquil Good, on the next play, ran the ball 25 yards for the touchdown.

The two-point pass to Noah Mills put Newberry ahead 14-0 with 3:03 left in the first.

Columbia was stopped on a fourth and goal from the one with 8:04 left in the half.

Newberry fumbled over to Columbia three plays later, but the Capitals threw an incomplete pass on a fourth down play.

With the ball at the Newberry 12, two plays netted a loss of one-yard for the Bulldogs.

Out of the shotgun formation, a high snap forced quarterback Bryce Satterwhite to kick the live ball out of the end zone for the Columbia safety with just under three minutes until the half.

Newberry started its first second half possession 55 yards from the end zone.

Good took the ball the distance one play later, as Mills’ two-point catch put Newberry ahead 22-2 with 10:16 left in the third.

With 4:04 left in the third, Newberry ended an eight-play 64-yard drive with a 13-yard pass from Satterwhite to Jamel House for the touchdown and the 30-2 score, after Mills’ third two-point catch.

Twenty seconds later, Nahmere Peace scored on a 19-yard scoop and score as his fumble return, and Daniel Teran’s PAT kick made the score 37-2.

Newberry ended their scoring with 2:14 left in-the-game when Jadarius Young scored from one-yard out.

Columbia ran 48 offensive plays for a total of 74 yards.

Newberry’s 35 plays resulted in 298 yards, including 270 of them on the ground.

Newberry’s final regular-seasonal game will be this Friday with a trip to Fairfield Central.