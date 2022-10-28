NEWBERRY — Halloween night is the scariest night of the year, but not for the reason one would think. Due to the excitement of the night, “pedestrians have a 50% chance of dying on Halloween than the average day,” and “18% of the people who die on fatal crashes on Halloween are children,” says autoinsurance.org. Weekdays also have 11% more accidents than weekend Halloweens.

Since Halloween is on a Monday, it is recommended by NSC.org to follow safety tips to keep children, parents, and adults safe.

For drivers:

• Drive slowly, especially as it gets dark, even if trick-or-treaters are not in sight.

• Discourage new drivers from getting on the road.

• Do not drink, smoke, snort, or shoot up anything before getting behind the wheel; ask for a ride to and from the party.

• Make sure to wear a seatbelt.

For trick-or-treaters:

• Make sure children have glow sticks or reflective tape on their costume or bag to ensure they are seen by drivers.

• Make sure younger children are accompanied by an adult.

• For older children, parents should know where they are and who they are with.

• Stay in well-lit areas.

• Check both ways before crossing a street and make sure to use crosswalks, sidewalks, or paths when walking.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.