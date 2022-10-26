SALISBURY, N.C. — Led by a 1-2 finish from freshman Braylon Reier and sophomore Clint Ross, the Newberry College men’s cross-country team took a second place finish at the Livingstone XC Invitation, last week.

Reier came across the line winning the meet with a time of 29:18.7 over the 8,000-meter course, followed closely behind by Ross in 29:28.6. Next pack for the Wolves saw sophomore Caleb Hawkes finish in 10th place with a time of 33:53.7, followed by sophomore Henry Johnson in 34:11.3. Rounding out the scoring was freshman Carson Reaves with a time of 42:59.2.

Chaplin University won the meet with a score of 36 points, with Newberry coming in second with 43 points. Livingstone College came in third with 62 points.