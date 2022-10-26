SALISBURY, N.C. — Putting four runners in the top 10, the Newberry College women’s cross-country team took a second-place finish at the Livingstone XC Invitational, last week.

Senior Alaya Lindquist led the Wolves with a fifth-place finish today with a time of 22:26.3 over the 5,000-meter course, followed right behind by freshman Lene Meierjurgen in sixth place with a time of 22:33.2 and sophomore Ahja Amos in seventh running 22:38.2. Sophomore Allison McCauley ran a time of 24:00.2 for 10th place and rounding out the scoring was sophomore Becca Hartrick in 20th with a time of 27:20.0.

Winston-Salem State University won the meet with 41 points, with Newberry right behind them in second with 47 points. Claflin University finished in third with 58 points.