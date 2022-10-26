NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s soccer faced a big matchup in the form of their South Atlantic Conference foes, the Mars Hill Lions.

In the first half, even though both teams took their chances and attack in numbers (nine shots for the Lions to three for Newberry), the goalkeepers were the story of the half. The man in between the sticks for the Wolves, senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa Del Hombre, Spain), came up big with five saves for Newberry to keep it level and take a defense-oriented first half into halftime.

In the second, faced with a corner kick, the Wolves defended the initial set piece well, but an unlucky bounce saw the goal roll into the corner for the visiting team. With a one goal deficit and almost 40 minutes left, the game saw an increase in motivation and energy, much to the fan’s excitement. The Wolves battled, seeing every chance as an opportunity to make a difference in the match with one run in behind the defense or with every shot that they took in the second half (Newberry took four shots for a total of seven in the match).

The goalkeeper for the Lions also saw him tame the building of momentum in the match with two key saves for Mars Hill. Opportunities in the second half from junior forward Uriel Zarracan (Bluffton) and sophomore winger Henok Awoke (Marietta, Ga.) were dealt with by the keeper.

Newberry College fought all the way to the death, but the visitors from Mars Hill eventually saw this bout out with a final score of 1-0.