JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Wrapping up their final fall tournament of the year, the Newberry College women’s golf team was able to turn in a sixth-place finish in the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, hosted by Lincoln Memorial University at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.

The host Railsplitters were able to take the team trophy at 26-over par on the weekend while UNC Pembroke finished as runners-up at 29-over. The Wolves secured their sixth-place finish with a 43-over score over the two-day tournament.

Freshman Noelia Adkins (Bristol, Tenn.) finished highest on the leader board for the Scarlet and Gray as she was able to finish in a tie for fifth on the tournament with a 3-over score across the two rounds. Junior Sofia Liden (Sweden) was able to finish just four shots behind her as she was able to shoot a 7-over 151 to finish in a tie for 13th.

Junior Julia Jarvholm (Sweden) finished in a tie for 37th on the week as she was able to card a two-round total of 14-over. Sophomore Ida Hansen (Sweden) notched a 19-over on the scorecard as she was able to secure her 54th place finish. Junior Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) rounded out the scoring for the Wolves on the week as she finished with a 35-over score finishing alone in 92nd.