NEWBERRY — The men’s soccer team (4-7-3, 1-4-3 South Atlantic Conference) faced off against the visitors from Lenoir-Rhyne while also celebrating the seniors for Senior Day.

The match started off on the defensive for the Wolves during the first half, with the Bears giving the defense of Newberry College work to do. Senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa Del Hombre, Spain) saw nine shots within the first 13 minutes of the game, saving four of them. Lenoir-Rhyne finally saw the back of the net (or side) after the ball hit the post before hitting the left inside of the net.

The visitors continued the offensive pressure, firing four shots with two saves before the Wolves got a shot off by senior midfielder Nestor Nunez (Madrid, Spain). Each team traded shots before Cook used his bench to give his starters a breather.

Lenoir-Rhyne came out the gates, during the second half, the same way they started, shooting four shots within the first 10 minutes of the half with Cubas saving three. The possession was dominated by the visitors as with a lead, they could focus on building more slowly, forcing the Wolves to work harder to gain the ball. After almost 20 minutes of play, the Wolves saw their first offensive possession resulting in a shot by Nunez, which was saved.

After another Bears shot, the Wolves picked up the momentum and see shots fired from sophomores Ethan Orozco (Dallas, Texas), Nattnael Zerai (Skara, Sweden) and Henok Awoke (Marietta, Ga.), which the latter would hit the top of the woodwork. The Bears saw another shot, but the rest of the match was dominated by the effort of the Wolves.

Junior Uriel Zarracan (Bluffton) and freshman Reece Kilpin (Sydney, Australia) had attempts at the goal, but it was too little, too late for Newberry as the Bears claimed victory in the match after 90 minutes.