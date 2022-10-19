VIRGINIA — Postseason began for the Newberry College Wolves as the women’s triathlon team competed in the East Regional at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia on October 15, which saw a Top 15 finish in Division II for freshman Lene Meierjurgen.

Meierjurgen completed the 750-meter swim, 20,000-meter bike, and 5,000-meter run in 1:11.00, which was good for 15th in the Division II competition, followed by sophomore Becca Hartrick in 23rd place with a total time of 1:23.02. Freshman Cassi Murphy also competed for the Wolves, but was unable to finish due to a mechanical issue during the biking portion of the competition.