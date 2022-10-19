GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (10-12, 5-8 SAC) fell victim to Tusculum University of Saturday afternoon, falling to the Pioneers in four sets.

The Pioneers had a short lead to the start the first set, before a 7-0 run blew past the Wolves to open it up early midway through. The Wolves couldn’t make any small runs to bring it in closer, pushing the Pioneers to a quick 25-16 first set victory to start off the match.

The Wolves were able calm down and made a small run led by senior Elizabeth Ober (Houston, Texas) gave them the advantage early they needed. The Pioneers made a small run midway through the set to tie it up before a back-and-forth rally began, before it was ended from a kill from junior Margaret McMahon (Sumter) ended the set, 25-23, to tie it up at set each.

It was a close battle yet again through the midway point of the third set, until just a 4-0 run from the Pioneers gave them a huge momentum. The Wolves tried to spark a comeback, mainly from senior Katie Ullsperger (Lexington) and freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.), but it wasn’t enough, as the Pioneers took a 25-22 set three victory to go up one.

The Pioneers kept their momentum going to start the fourth set starting with small runs, before a 5-0 run pushed them ahead 18-11 midway through. A 4-0 run filled with all errors from the Pioneers brought the Wolves back in close, but Tusculum kept their composure and ended off the set, 25-20, to take a 3-1 victory.

Shaffer led the way for the Wolves with 15 kills, with senior Avery Webb (Florence) led the way yet again with 28 assists.