NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s tennis team (1-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) won their first home match of the season, sweeping Johnson & Wales Wildcats 7-0.

In the doubles portion of competition, Joshua Frtiz (Waiblingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) claimed a 6-3 victory. Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) and Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) downed their opponents 6-1. Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) swept their match 6-0.

The Wolves continued their strong showing in the singles position of the match. Zancheta defeated his opponent in two sets (6-1,6-1). Fritz also claimed a two-set victory, not allowing his opponent a game in the second set (6-2,6-0).

The other four Wolves, Friedland, Blavignat, Cohen and Mruk, all claimed two-set victories without allowing their opponents to take a game off of them. Each of these four Wolves finished their match with a final score of 6-0,6-0.