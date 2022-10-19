NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved a match resolution committing Newberry County to provide a local cash match for a community development block grant, from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, to construct a sidewalk along Subertown Road and Gary Street in the Town of Whitmire.

This resolution provides a local cash match of $47,500 toward the minimum 10% match required by the S.C. Department of Commerce to support the county’s application to SCDOC for a $475,000 community development block grant. If Newberry County receives the grant, it will be used to construct a sidewalk along Subertown Road and Gary Street in the Town of Whitmire.

Gregory Sprouse, director, research, planning and development, said if awarded, it will take approximately 24 months to complete.

“I think this is needed to get those who live in those apartments (located on the two streets) access to the town to do their business and shopping,” said Councilperson Todd Johnson.

The resolution passed 6-1 with Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry voting against.

Other business:

• Council approved a second reading for an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for 22-23 to provide an amendment to copying fees, reducing them from 50 cents to 35 cents at the courthouse.

• Council approved a second reading for an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance from 22-23 to provide an amendment reducing the building permit fees by: 1. Allowing the option to use a signed contract to determine construction valuation. 2. Reducing the plan review fee from 50% of the permit fee to 25% for the residential projects. 3. Reducing the valuation of unheated space to 1/2 of the valuation of the heated space. The amendment would be retroactive to July 1, 2022.

• Council approved giving out a holiday bonus to Newberry County employees in the amount of $50, this would be a net bonus.

• Mark Hill addressed council as the CEO of Parents Overseeding Planted Seeds and ambassador for the Gang in Peace program. Hill said this program has been a success in other counties such as Fairfield and Richland. The group plans to have an event on November 5, called “I Matter” and seeks help from both the city and county for funding to put the event together. Hill would like to host the event in Israel Brooks Jr. Park from 1-6 p.m. on that day.

• Council was provided an update on the Newberry County Animal Shelter from Leslie Jenkins, operation manager, and Bonnie Shealy, volunteer.

