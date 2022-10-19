MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The Newberry College field hockey team (6-4, 3-2 South Atlantic Conference) lost their match last Tuesday afternoon against the Mount Olive Trojans 4-1.

The Wolves held the Trojans in a deadlock for the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the match. But in the eighth minute, the Trojans struck for their first goal, giving them the 1-0 edge.

Just over one minute later, the Trojans scored the eventual game-winning goal. Following the goal, the Wolves defense looked to return to form, but eventually gave up their third goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Heading into the second quarter, Newberry made a change at goalkeeper and sophomore Natalie Fuhrman (York, Pa.) came in to defend the cage for the Wolves. For her 45 minutes of effort, Fuhrman tied her career high saves mark with four in the match.

Newberry looked to be back on track in the second quarter before allowing the Trojans to score their third goal of the first half in the 21st minute.

The Wolves began the comeback attempt when Kaylee Bisset (Oceanside, Calif.), making her second start of the season, took the first shot for the Wolves in the 22nd minute. The shot went wide and the Wolves would have to find another opportunity to begin the comeback.

The rest of the first half played out without many scoring opportunities and the Trojans took their 4-0 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Wolves look more like the team they have been all season, holding the Trojans to three shots while taking two of their own. Those shots, taken in the 40th and 42nd minutes by sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) and junior forward Lily Drury (Ballarat, Australia), marked the first shots on goal for the Wolves of the match. Neither found the back of the cage and the Wolves went into the fourth quarter still down four goals.

The Wolves in the fourth quarter outshot the Trojans 6-3, including a 4-1 edge in shots on goal. One of those shots off the stick of freshman forward Sydney Marchese (Shirley, N.Y.) with an assist from freshman midfielder Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands), scored the Wolves first and only goal of the contest in the 56th minute of the match.

The Wolves continued to fight but their efforts came up short and the Trojans claimed a 4-1 victory.