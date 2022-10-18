GREENEVILLE, TENN. – The Newberry College women’s soccer team (4-8-1, 3-5 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their match against the Tusculum Pioneers 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves came out looking strong, outshooting the Pioneers 9-3 in the first half. They also took all three corner kicks of the opening half. Despite the shooting and possession advantage, the Wolves were unable to find the back of the net, and the teams entered the break tied at 0-0.

The best chance for a Newberry goal came in the 60th minute when junior forward Ariana Paez (Blythewood) took a shot on goal following two recent shots from fellow junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.). Paez’s shot was saved by the Tusculum keeper and the Wolves needed to find another opportunity to score.

One such opportunity arose in the 78th minute when junior defender Rizza Songco (San Diego, Calif.) took a shot on a free kick from 40 yards out.

In the 81st minute, Tusculum claimed the first goal of the match on a curling shot from 20 yards out. Newberry almost scored the equalizer on a shot from senior midfielder Vanessa Baird (Corona, Calif.) that hit the post.

The Wolves were unable to find a scoring opportunity in the final minutes of the game and fell 1-0 to the Pioneers.