KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Wrapping up another tournament during their fall season, the Newberry College men’s golf team was able to jump up two spots on the leader board to finish in tenth place at the Irish Creek Invitational, hosted by Wingate University at the The Club at Irish Creek.

The Wolves were able to round out the tournament with a 37-over 889 on the week as they were able to post rounds of 300-291-298. Lincoln Memorial took the title at the event, shooting four-under as a team while Lander was the only other team to finish under par.

Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) led the way for the Wolves on the week as he was able to take home a 32nd place finish, rounding out his three rounds seven-over par. A trio of Newberry players tied for 52nd place in the tournament as senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.), senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity, S.C.) and sophomore Miguel Meza (Torreon, Mexico) each posted 12-over score for the tournament despite all shooting different totals during last Tuesday’s final round of action.

Freshman Sander Bilkom Hagen (Tonsberg, Norway) rounded out the placing on the leader board for the Scarlet and Gray as he was able to finish out the week with 23-over finish, good enough to finish tied for 76th in the tournament.