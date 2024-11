NEWBERRY — After scoring his game-winning goal on Sept. 24 against Lincoln Memorial, sophomore winger Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain) was honored as the South Atlantic Conference’s Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, last week.

The honor comes after Macian scored the eventual clincher in a key conference match that saw the Wolves victorious in a 1-0 win, and he also scored one of the two goals in the match against Limestone on September 21.