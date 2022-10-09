NEWBERRY — Newberry College will mark a major milestone this month with its 10th annual Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week. The series of events, set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 24, is designed to inspire appreciation for the multiplicities of humanity and bring people together on common ground. This year’s theme: “You don’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been.”

To bolster this landmark celebration, Newberry College has received a mini grant from South Carolina Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Established in 1973, the council enriches the cultural and intellectual lives of South Carolinians through literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences.

Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week began in 2013 with the vision and generosity of Dr. William “Bill” Dufford, class of 1949, who continues to sponsor the program. Dufford made history in 1969 as the school administrator responsible for integrating the Sumter County School System. As an educator, he has been a lifelong advocate for civil rights and quality education for all.

This year’s program will include the following events, which are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Keynote address by Bakari Sellers, author, commentator and former state representative.

Location: Gnann Conference Room, Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street, Newberry.

Speaking on the week’s theme, Sellers will discuss some of the experiences and influences that shaped him. A reception and book signing will follow.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

Performance of “Sanctified.”

Location: Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry.

“Sanctified” is a lively, entertaining musical comedy that pokes fun at the comical characters and peculiar personalities all choir members must sometimes endure in trying to sing praises to the Lord. Written by Javon Johnson and underwritten by Dr. Bill Dufford. Admission is free for Newberry College students, faculty and staff. Regular price: $10.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday Chapel Service with the Rev. Dr. Carl R. Wells, director of equal opportunity at Iowa State University.

Location: Newberry College Wiles Chapel.

Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon

March and Rally for Ukraine.

Location: Starts at the College Street main campus entrance and ends at the Center for Teacher Education.

Join Newberry College students, faculty, and staff in showing support for the people of Ukraine. Following the march will be a brief prayer service for Ukraine.

Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

African American Alumni Panel.

Location: Newberry College Alumni Music Center.

A thoughtful panel discussion featuring several Newberry College alumni as they share their experiences as students of color.

Friday, Oct. 21, at noon

Muller Center Table Discussion: “Called to Belonging.”

Location: Newberry College Kaufmann Hall.

Each month, students, faculty and staff engage in the Muller Center’s lively table discussions on various topics and themes. This month’s table topic is “Called to Belonging.”

Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

“The Invisibility of Disability.”

Location: Gnann Conference Room, Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street, Newberry.

According to the CDC, one in four Americans has some type of disability. The Invisibility of Disability will be an insightful and engaging conversation between members of the Newberry College community and Able South Carolina. They will share their experiences as members of the disability community and how we can all work together toward full acceptance and inclusion.

To learn more about South Carolina Humanities, visit schumanities.org.