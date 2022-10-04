Jefferson City, Tenn. — Men’s soccer made the trip to Carson-Newman University to take on the Eagles in South Athletic Conference action.

Kicking off the match, Carson-Newman looked to set the tone early by being the aggressors. Playing a high line, the Eagles sent off three shots in the first 10 minutes, but Newberry countered with three shots of their own from sophomore Ferran Macian (Valencia, Spain) and sophomore Ethan Orozco (Dallas, Texas). The next ten minutes proved the same as both teams exchanged shots with an early yellow card from sophomore Xavi Jul (Palma de Mallorca, Spain) capping off the 20 minute mark.

The Eagles soon turned up the intensity in the attacking half as the next 20 minutes was dominated by Carson-Newman, firing four shots in the buildup until an opening goal put the home team up heading into the half.

No strangers to playing from behind, the Wolves needed a quicker start to threaten goal against their SAC foes. However, Carson-Newman started faster, firing three shots in the first five minutes of the second half. Two shots from sophomore Harry McDonnell (Reading, England) missed the target as the Wolves found attacking momentum for the first time in the half.

Newberry held strong until a second Carson-Newman goal pushed the lead to two with less than 20 minutes left to play. A second goal in as many minutes tallied on for the Eagles to extend the lead to three. Seeing the match out, the Wolves made their final substitutions as Newberry College dropped their matchup on the road against the Eagles.