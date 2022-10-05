GREENSBORO, Ga. – Wrapping up their second tournament of the fall season, the Newberry College women’s golf team has picked up their second tournament title of the year. They were able to extend their four-shot lead from the first day into a 20-shot victory of Coastal Georgia.

The Wolves were able to better their first-round score by six strokes to turn in a 317 in the second round while every other team in the field shot higher than they did in the opening round. Newberry was also able to capture individual medalist honors as freshman Noelia Adkins was able to turn in a round of 79 to hold on to a three-stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Sophomore Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) jumped six places in the second round, shooting the lowest score of the tournament by any player with a 76 to finish in a tie for second. However, she claimed outright second place in a scorecard playoff. That playoff was with her teammate, sophomore Julia Jarvholm (Umea, Sweden), who was able to card an 80 in the second round.

Freshman Aubree Clements was able to secure an eighth-place finish in the tournament with an overall score of 166. Junior Sofia Liden was able to knock four-strokes off her first-round score and jump up four places in the standings to take home a ninth-place finish.

Junior Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) was able to knock six-strokes off her first-round score to card an 86 in the closing round of the tournament, bumping her up a spot into 16th. Junior Maggie Runyon (Charleston) also bettered her first-round score; however, she would do it by eight-strokes and finish two places higher than she finished the first round, in 20th.