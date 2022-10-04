NEWBERRY— The Newberry College women’s rugby had another first in its young program history, hosting the first home match after spending the last three weekends on the road.

The matchup was against the Bearcats from Lander University, both teams looked to take all three games in the series and gain momentum as the season went forward.

GAME 1: Lander 19, Newberry 0

The Bearcats took the early advantage in the series as they won the first game. The Bearcats scored three tries in the match, along with converting on two of their three conversion kicks. The Wolves got out to a slow start and were gaining momentum, but Lander was able to change the game and prevent Newberry from successfully securing a try. The Wolves took their talents to the next game in hopes of a better result.

GAME 2: Lander 20, Newberry 14

The second game in the series, the Wolves started much better than they did in the first game. The first score for the Wolves was successfully scored by freshman scrum half Anna Howell (Boise, Idaho) to put Newberry up in the game. A successful conversion kick from senior prop Ariana Hawkins (Valdese, N.C.) extended the lead to seven.

Lander scored a try of their own right before the half, and the Bearcats eventually scored a second try a little into the second half. A third and fourth try all but secured a victory for the Bearcats. However, the Wolves attempted a try and conversion from freshman center Vicky Noel (Elgin) and Hawkins. Ultimately, it proved too little, too late for the Wolves as they dropped the second game.

GAME 3: Lander 31, Newberry 0

The third game in the series, the Wolves set their sights on securing a victory, but the Bearcats proved to be too much for Newberry. The Bearcats scored five tries in the match, with the Wolves unable to match the offensive output in the game. Three successful conversions tacked onto the score and complete a victory in all three matches for the visitors.