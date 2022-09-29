NEWBERRY — In the waning moments of the first quarter Friday evening at Mike Ware Field, a Keenan High School fake punt run catapulted them to a 28-point run against Newberry High. The Bulldogs fell to 0-5 on the season after their 36-21 defeat to the Raiders.

The 15-point loss to the Raiders was the worst one for the Bulldogs against Keenan since 1980.

For the first time this season, Newberry scored on its opening drive.

Only seeing the third-down marker once within their 10-play drive, quarterback Bryce Satterwhite threw a 10-yard pass to Noah Mills for the first touchdown.

Daniel Teran’s first of three PATs was good for the 7-0 score just under five minutes into the game.

Newberry scored on its second possession less than three minutes later.

From his own 26, Satterwhite connected with O.D. Robinson on a 74-yard catch-and-run pass play for the 14-0 score with 4:12 still left in the first quarter.

Keenan was initially held to a three-and-out, but the punter got the needed six yards and more for the first down.

The Raiders scored five plays later with a seven yard run, but the two-point conversion was unsuccesful with just one second left in the opening stanza.

After fielding Newberry’s second punt of the evening, Keenan went to the air three straight plays to cover 79-yards for the touchdown from 57-yards away. This put the score at 14-all with 5:39 left in the half.

Keenan took exactly three minutes to cover 80 yards as a three yard run with nine seconds left sent them to the locker rooms with the 20-14 lead.

For the half, Newberry had 181 yards of total offense, while Keenan had 198.

The final play of the third quarter saw Keenan intercept a Newberry pass.

52 seconds into the fourth quarter ended Keenan’s touchdown drive with a 78-yard pass for the 26-14 score.

Being held scoreless for over 32 minutes, Newberry scored its final points of the evening with a four yard run from Shaquil Good for the 26-21 score.

Keenan scored its final points of the evening with 2:52 left in the game with a 29-yard run.

Newberry had 316 yards of offense, while Keenan had 382.