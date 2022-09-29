WHITMIRE — In what appeared to be an easy win for the 3A Carolina Trojans of Greenville vs 1A Whitmire Wolverines, spectators were in for a Homecoming treat.

The Trojans and Wolverines appeared to be evenly matched during the first quarter. At the end of the first, the score was 0-0.

At the top of the second, the Wolverines fumbled the ball and the Trojans put up the first points of the game. With the score at 6-0, the Wolverines fumbled and the Trojans scored another touchdown, followed up with a two-point conversion.

With the Trojans Leading 14-0 with 1:06 seconds remaining in the half, Kayshaun Schumpert scored the Wolverines first touchdown of the night and Ashton Nelson was able to get a two-point conversion.

At the half, the score was Wolverines 8, Trojans 14.

There was a shift on the field after halftime, Coach Andrew Campbell and the Wolverines came back on the field laser focused on the win.

The Wolverines received the ball and Nelson wasted no time tying up the game with a touchdown. He tried for the two-point conversion, but it was no good.

The Trojans lost possession due to a fumble and were unable to recover. The Wolverines had two onside kicks which resulted in a touchdown by Trey Brewer and a two-point conversion.

The Trojans fumbled the ball again in the fourth, bringing the final score to Wolverines 22, Trojans 14.