NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels suffered a loss against the Gray Collegiate Eagles last Friday night, 51-29.

Despite the loss, players achieved impressive feats, of his 161 yards run, free safety AJ Jackson Jr. scored a 95-yard touchdown run as well as a 47-yard touchdown pass to strong safety CJ Turner. Jackson went 5/8 on passes with a total of 87-yards passed. The team’s running back, Anthony Wicker, scored 27-yard and 60-yard touchdown runs from his 141 total yards.

Orion Griffin is an inter for The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.