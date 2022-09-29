UPDATE: The third subject from the vehicle chase this morning near I-26/Hwy 219 has been taken into custody.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds are searching for a Black male, dressed in black, that fled from the City of Newberry, according to a press release.

The city pursued a vehicle that was involved in a crime on S.C. 219; the suspect vehicle entered I-26 in the wrong direction and wrecked into cable barriers, according to the NCSO.

Two suspects were detained and another fled from the Interstate toward Samsung.

If you live in area, remove keys and lock vehicles.