WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s triathlon team returned to Wingate University, on September 18, to compete in the Bulldog SuperSprint SAC Invitational, led by freshman Lene Meierjurgen to a fourth place team finish.

Meierjurgen finished 13th overall over the 400-meter swim, 10,000-meter bike and 2,500-meter run competition in a time of 26:35. Freshman Maggie Peters was next in for the Wolves with a time of 28:51, followed by sophomore Becca Hartrick with a time of 31:40. Freshman Ginny Bass was the last scorer for Newberry, coming in with a time of 43:32. All members of the team showed season-best performances from this format that they competed in two weeks ago.

Queens University won the meet scoring 153 points, followed by Wingate University in second with 132 points. Emmanuel College came in third with 64 points.