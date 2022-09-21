NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team (3-2, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Maryville Saints 3-0 Friday at Setzler Field.

The first quarter saw the two teams play a close defense-centric game. The teams combined for only three shots in the opening corner, two of which were taken by the Wolves. Both shots were saved by the Saints’ goalkeeper and the teams went into the second quarter tied 0-0.

The Wolves put their offensive game plan into action in the second quarter and did not look back. After four shots from the Wolves to open the quarter, sophomore midfielder Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) found the back of the cage for her second goal of the year.

The Wolves offensive attack also allowed little time for the Saints to start any scoring attempts of their own. The Wolves allowed the Saints to take only one shot in the second quarter. That shot was the final taken by the Saints in the match.

The Wolves entered halftime up one goal, 1-0.

Just under four minutes into the third quarter, Mary Vincent (Townsend, Mass.) lined up for a penalty shot following a foul committed by the Saints inside the circle. She did not miss her mark, collecting her second goal of the year and the Wolves’ second goal of the contest.

The Wolves held possession of the ball for most of the rest of the quarter, but were unable to mount much of a push on the goal, taking just one more shot from freshman midfielder Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands). After 45 minutes of the play, the Wolves entered the final quarter up 2-0.

Once again, the Wolves made their push on goal quickly into the quarter, scoring their third goal of the match just under two minutes into the fourth quarter. Sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) took a pass from junior forward Lily Drury (Ballarat, Australia) and found the back of the cage for her second goal of the season.

The Wolves continued to control possession and take shots on goal while not allowing the Saints any of the same opportunities. When the final horn sounded, the Wolves came away victorious 3-0.