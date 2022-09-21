EMORY, Va. — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (2-4-1, 1-1 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Emory & Henry Wasp, 3-0, claiming their first conference victory of the season in the process.

The first half saw the teams go back and forth with possession of the ball, however, the Wolves’ defense held the Wasps to just two shots in the opening half. Meanwhile, the Wolves found 12 shot opportunities of their own in the first half.

One pair of which came from junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) in the 30th and 32nd minutes. The first shot sailed wide right, but two minutes later, Jacobs again found herself with a scoring opportunity. This time her shot hit the crossbar and the Wolves’ attack was put to rest for the time being.

Twelve minutes and two Newberry shots later, graduate forward Jacquie Aldrete (Oxnard, Calif.) scored her first goal of the season giving the Wolves the 1-0 advantage. Despite the Wolves taking four shots, three of which were on goal, in the remaining four minutes of the half, they were unable to find the back of the net again before halftime. They took the 1-0 advantage into the break.

The Wolves’ offensive attack in the early second half again limited the opportunities for the Wasps to mount any counterattack of their own. However, despite the opportunities and four shots in the first 18 minutes of the half, the Wolves second goal came off the foot of sophomore defender Becca Lipp (Murietta, Calif.) with the assist coming from Aldrete.

The rest of the half went back and forth again with few scoring opportunities presenting themselves. Then in the 89th minute, redshirt senior defender Monica Jimenez (Bakersfield, Calif.) connected with Becca Lipp for Lipp’s second goal of the match.

The final two saw another push at the goal by the Newberry offense, which was ultimately stopped by the Wasps’ goalkeeper.

Newberry goalkeepers Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) and Ashley Guillot (Beaufort) combined to record the Wolves’ second shutout of the year.