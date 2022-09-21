GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Competing with some of the best teams in the southeast region, the Newberry College men’s golf team currently sits tied for tenth in their season opening tournament at the UNG Mizuno Invitation hosted at Chattahoochee Golf Club.

The Wolves were able to finish the opening round of the day in fifth place, but dropped to tenth place after the second 18-holes of the day. They shot an opening round 289 (+1) before wrapping up the second round with a score of 297 (+9).

Sophomore Carlos Camaros-Ruiz (Madrid, Spain) leads the Wolves in the tournament as he was able to post an opening round of 69 (-3) before carding a 76 (+4) in the afternoon to sit in a tie for 23rd in the tournament. Freshman Eric Nord (Blythewood) sits behind him, just a stroke back, after shooting a pair of 73’s (+1) on the day.

Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) currently sits tied for 39th in the tournament as though he would open the tournament with a 75 (+3) in the first-round, he would rebound with an even round in the second to sit at 145 (+3) after two rounds. Sophomore Benny Fischer (Regensburg, Germany) started the day with an even round before turning in a 76 (+4) in the second-round to sit tied for 47th after the first day. Senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) wrapped up the scoring for the Wolves on the day turning in score of 80-76 to sit tied in 97th after day one.