PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels were no match for the Ninety-Six Wildcats, on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Wildcats had first possession of the ball, but the Rebels defense shut them down. In fact, the first quarter was defensive with neither team scoring.

The second quarter, however, the Wildcats quarterback, Brayden Mitchell, scored their first touchdown and Aubrey Middleton (Ninety Six’s female kicker) put up the extra point.

The Rebels A J Jackson scored the first touchdown with only seconds left in the half and Chris Chapman scored the extra point.

After the half, the Wildcats scored again and scored the extra point, bringing the score to 14-7.

The Wildcats scored two more times in the fourth quarter, and their kicker was 100% accurate for their extra points. The Rebels tried to answer with another touchdown in the fourth, but it was just a little too late.

Final score 28-19 Wildcats.