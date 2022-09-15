CHAPIN — For the first time in its 27-game rivalry, the Newberry High School/Chapin series ended in a shutout as the Eagles kept the Bulldogs scoreless the entire evening with their 38-0 victory in Chapin.

Newberry’s closest chance-at-scoring came three plays into the second quarter when they were in a first-and-goal from the three situation.

A three-yard loss, followed by a 12-yard fumble recovery, and a recovered lateral pass fumble brought the Bulldogs back to the 30.

Newberry’s fourth-down attempt fell short with 8:18 left in the first half.

Chapin scored in the first quarter with a 49-yard touchdown pass.

They scored in the second quarter with a 33-yard touchdown pass, and a two-yard run with just eight seconds left in the half.

Third quarter scores came on a four-yard pass and a 22-yard field goal.

The Eagles’ final score came with 9:16 left in the game with a four-yard run.

The Chapin kicker coverted a field goal and all five of his PAT attempts.

Newberry had 183 yards of offense on 51 plays.

Chapin, meanwhile, garnered 296 yards on 43 plays.

The Bulldogs’ biggest play-of-the-night came in the waning seconds of the first quarter when quarterback Bryce Satterwhite connected with Jamel Howse on a 67-yard pass play.

Newberry will stay on the road this coming Friday for a trip to Batesburg-Leesville.

This will be the last non-regional game for the Bulldogs this season.