WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-5, 1-2 SAC) fell to the Wingate University Bulldogs in a competitive 3-1 match.

Newberry started hot with a kill from freshman Samantha Shaffer and the serving of junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.). Errors from the Bulldogs and another kill from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) pushed the Wolves ahead 8-4 early on. Wingate kept the Newberry lead short, eventually tying the set at 17 all. The Bulldogs went on a 5-0 and eventually down the Wolves to close out the set, 25-20, to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Wolves made a quick start to try and assert themselves again in this set with kills from Shaffer and senior Olivia Diggs (Titusville, Fla.). The Bulldogs quickly responded to keep close, but an impressive 8-0 run, highlighted by multiple Wingate errors and kills from Shaffer, put the Wolves up big 18-9. A short run from Wingate late was not enough, Newberry cruised to finish out the set, 25-16, to the game at one set each.

Wingate felt dominant throughout the start of the third set, having a small lead early and not letting it up throughout the remainder of the set. A run from freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) and Shaffer tried to help the Wolves claw back at their deficient. However, the Bulldogs stayed calm, and finished off the third set with a 25-20 victory to go up 2-1 over the Wolves.

A quick start from the Wolves with kills from Shaffer and Brown got them rolling early with a lead to start the fourth set.

The Bulldogs kept it close throughout, making many small runs to overtake the Wolves midway through the set. Errors from the Bulldogs plus a kill from Brown late tried to stop their momentum, but wasn’t enough as Wingate took the final set, 25-17, and 3-1 victory.

Brown led the Wolves with 14 kills, followed closely by Shaffer with 12. Senior Avery Webb (Florence) led the team again with 22 assists.