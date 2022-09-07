CHARLESTON — The Newberry College men’s cross-country team opened with a fourth-place finish at the CSU Buccaneer Open, with freshman Braylon Reier (Greenwood) leading the way for the Wolves.

Reier finished in 34th place, running a time of 23:54.1 to lead the Wolves over the 6,000-meter distance. Sophomore Clint Ross (Jefferson, Ga.) came in a few spots back for the Wolves in 36th place with a time of 25:25.6, followed by junior Nate Hubbard in 38th running 26:47.7. Next in for the Wolves was sophomore Caleb Hawkes (Lexington) in 28:01.9 for 40th, and rounding out the scoring was sophomore Henry Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) in 41st with a time of 29:46.3.

The Citadel won the meet with 30 team points, edging Charleston Southern who had 32 points. College of Charleston came in third with 35 points.