NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team opened their season with a 3-2 overtime win on Thursday against Pace University Setters.

The teams had a back-and-forth first quarter resulting in just two shots in the period, both taken by Newberry. With the limited scoring opportunities, the teams entered the second period deadlocked at 0-0.

With five and a half minutes remaining in the opening half, Pace forward Sydney Sims found the back of the cage off of an assist by midfielder Tavia Flecksteiner. The half came to a close in a mostly uneventful fashion following the goal with Pace leading 1-0.

Newberry came back fighting in the second half, quickly evening the score with a goal from sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.). Despite controlling the ball for most of the period, the Wolves gave up a goal to Pace midfielder Krista Dietz, putting the setters ahead by one goal with under two-and-a-half minutes in the third quarter.

The Wolves would not be denied and junior defender Mary Vincent (Townsend, Mass.) scored a goal on penalty shot less than 30 seconds later. The teams went to the final quarter tied at 2-2.

With Newberry once again controlling possession of the ball, they were once again unable to find the back of the cage, only taking one shot in the final quarter between both teams. Sending both teams to overtime for the first time this season.

Less than 30 seconds into the first overtime period, freshman defender Sarah Knapp (Pittsville, Md.) scored the golden-goal, securing the win for the Wolves in their opening contest. It is the first time in two seasons that the Wolves claimed a victory in their opening matchup.

The Wolves took an additional 10 penalty corners than the Setters and outshot pace 16-5.