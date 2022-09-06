WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s triathlon team started their season off with a rust buster at the Bulldog SuperSprint Opener hosted by Wingate University, led by a top ten overall finish by freshman Lene Meierjurgen and a third place team finish.

Meierjurgen finished ninth overall over the 400-meter swim, 10,000-meter bike and 2,500-meter run competition in a time of 26:55. Freshman Maggie Peters was next in for the Wolves with a time of 30:44, followed by sophomore Becca Hartrick with a time of 32:44. Freshman Ginny Bass was the last scorer for Newberry, coming in with a time of 45:34.

Wingate University won the meet scoring 95 points, followed by Emmanuel College in second with 45 points.